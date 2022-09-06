Kohima: To tackle the issue of proxy teachings, Nagaland is gearing up to launch the Teachers Attendance Monitoring System, informed chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday.
Rio made the announcement while addressing a congregation of teachers and students from both the private and government sector at the state-level celebration as the special guest.
As part of the World Bank initiative, he hoped that the proposed system would end an era of bad practices among teachers and at the same time improve the attendance of teachers.
The chief minister said that the Department of School Education (DoSE) should have zero tolerance for government teachers practising proxy teaching.
While the teacher-student ratio is 1:12 for the state against the national average of 1:27, the ratio in government schools is better at 1:7. Expressing concern, Rio
Rio lamented that the performance of the government schools in the state has not come up to the expectations of the state government.
He asked the School Education department to introspect and see how government teachers can match or better the performance of private schools.
