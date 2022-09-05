Kohima: To honour teachers, the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) declared a holiday for both government and private schools in the state on September 6.

While most students and teachers enjoy school hours, there is no doubt that everyone loves holidays, even if it’s for a day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As holidays have a joyous feeling related to them, teachers and students in Nagaland are in for a treat as the state’s education department declared a one-day break from school duty.

“In honour of our Teachers, 6th September 2022 shall be a holiday for all Government and Private Schools across Nagaland,” Thavaseelan K, principal director DoSE tweeted.

See more In honour of our Teachers, 6th September 2022 shall be a holiday for all Government and Private Schools across Nagaland pic.twitter.com/eIBUAliBUS — Thavaseelan K (@thava1862) September 5, 2022

An order issued by Thavaseelan declared 6th September as a holiday for all schools functioning within the state of Nagaland to honour the teachers.

Also Read | ‘Mur Ghurar Duronto Goti’ examines the tenuous border between reality and fantasy

Trending Stories









