Nagaland: 1st Kohima district futsal Championship underway

Kohima: Organized by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA), the first Kohima district futsal championship kicked off on Friday at the L Viluo FIFA Pro turf in Meriema, about 5 km from Kohima town. Nine teams vie for the ultimate Championship trophy.

The 2-day championship began with an inaugural ceremony, graced by PA to the Advisor of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Ato Puro, as the special guest.

Addressing the gathering, Puro said that the state is gradually witnessing a growth in sports and improvement in sports facilities. Assuring that the state government is making efforts to promote sports in the state, Puro encouraged sportspersons to be hardworking as there will be more opportunities for them in the future.

He advised the players to focus and excel in one particular field of sports. Encouraging sportspersons to pursue their sporting dreams, he said “no age is late for sports”.

Puro also urged players to build friendship through the sport and appreciate other sportspersons.

Speaking to EastMojo, KDFA President Mathew Yhome, said that the district’s football association is conducting the futsal championship with the objective of streamlining a proper procedure for professional football players in the district.

The winner of the championship will go on to represent the district for the forthcoming Nagaland Futsal championship.

The district level futsal championship, he said, is a means of a ‘fair selection’ of players, while promoting professional football.

The winner of the championship will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with trophy, certificates and citation. The runner up team will receive Rs 20,000 along with certificates and citation.

Eight teams, including Lhouchalie FC, Amigos FC, Sechü Zubza FC, Sechü Zubza FC youth, A Yhome FC-A, A Yhome FC-B, Zasivi FC Jotsoma, Circle FC Meriema advanced to the quarter finals after the group matches. Team MODS failed to advance to the quarter finals after it was defeated by Lhouchalie FC and Amigos FC.

The group matches were decided from a 20 minute game. Beginning from the quarter finals which is scheduled from 11:30AM on Saturday, the matches will be decided from a 30 minute match each.

During the tournament, only players registered with KDFA, and players who obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective district football Associations, are part of the tournament.

For six matches that were played on Friday, the ‘man of the match’ prizes were awared to Kevizakie Ciesotsu (Circle FC), Kevisanyü Peseyie (Zasivi FC), Noune Medoze (Lhouchalie FC), Radove (Team MODS), Mhasikhotuo (Lhouchalie FC), and Shürhosul Zhotso (Sechü Zubza FC).

During the formal ceremony, invocation was pronounced by CRC, Pezielietsie, pastor, Letuolie Pienyü. Championship convenor, Dzieseneituo Belho delivered the welcome address. Musician Keneisenuo Amanda Sorhie presented a song.

The championship will conclude on Saturday after a closing ceremony which will be graced by the President of Angami Sports Association (ASA) Lhoubeizo Mere Kesiyie.

