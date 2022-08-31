Nagaland CM Inaugurates Lotha Hoho Building at Wokha Town

Kohima: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the Lotha Hoho (Lotha Tribal Council) building at Wokha Town on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that when he visited Wokha to attend the Tokhu Emong Festival as a special guest, the Lotha Hoho requested for construction of a new tribal council hall. “I took the request seriously and approached the GoI and Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the same. Today, this building is living proof that when a community put its mind to something, it happens,” the CM said.

CM Rio appreciated the workmanship exhibited by the Lotha Hoho led by its Chairman Er. Mhondamo Ovung and all individuals involved in successfully completing the building. The CM also expressed his appreciation to the Government of India and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for sanctioning the amount for the construction of the building.

On the Naga political issue, Rio said the negotiating parties have already signed the framework agreement and the agreed position which means they have signed to be with the Indian Union, but to recognise the unique history of the Nagas and to co-exist with a new relationship of the two entities which was done in the spirit of framework agreement and with the spirit that sovereignty lies with the people. He said the movement should be recognised and added that the present government was sincere in its commitment to resolve the Naga issue.

“The settlement should come at the earliest and when it happens, my government will not obstruct but will pave the way in Naga wisdom and tribal wisdom and resign for the interim government and think in terms of how Nagas should live as a united family and progress,” CM Rio said.

Calling Nagaland a special status state, Rio said the special status given to us involves decisions according to the Customary Law. “We have a recognised tradition and customary law and the guardians of the customary law and traditions of the Nagas and the community is the apex body of the tribal hohos and the Village Council institutional Chairman is the ultimate authority, where he urged the guardians of our customary law and traditions to know the true meaning of the institution and work accordingly for the welfare of our community,” he said.

“Wokha district is so fertile and blessed with so many minerals from oil and natural gas to the best river producing hydro power, where he urged the Lotha community to work hard for a progressive society,” he said while reminding the people to propagate the slogan, “Do not eat the Seeds, Nurture it and eat the Fruits”.

He also urged the people to think positively and know how to co-exist in peace and harmony for a progressive Naga society. The CM also stated that there are about 15 schemes directly benefiting the farmers and appealed to the District Administration and concerned departments for monitoring the schemes and policies so that schemes are properly implemented and to ensure that both Central and State schemes and policies reaches the targeted people.

In regard to the internal differences going on between the LBCA and WTBC, Rio appealed to come to an amicable settlement so that good sense prevails among the community.

Chief host of the programme, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, during his address thanked the Chief Minister of Nagaland on behalf of the Lotha community for taking a keen interest in initiating the construction of the new Lotha Hoho building. He also appreciated the Lotha Hoho team and all involved for the sincerity and dedication shown and successfully completing the building.

