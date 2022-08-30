Hundreds join candlelight vigil in protest against 'custodial death' of Naga youth in Assam

Kohima: Hundreds of residents clad in traditional attire gathered at the old MLA junction in Kohima for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night to protest against the alleged custodial death of a Naga youth by the Assam Police.

Organised by the Phom Students’ Union Kohima (PSUK), the vigil condemned the death of Henveih Phom (35), son of L. Eshak Phom from Anaki-C Village. Henveih was arrested by the Assam Police at Anaki Village Jurisdiction (Nagaland) and remanded into Sivasagar District Jail in Assam before his death.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking at the protest, a leader of the Eastern Naga People’s Union Kohima (ENPUK), condemned the ‘barbaric act’ of the Assam Police, saying that the outrageous way in which they carried out the whole play, neglecting all protocols and acting on their own accord, has shown the Assam Police’s callous disregard for human life.

“Such actions have no place in our society, in our constitution nor any democratic state. Solidarity, which can also be interpreted as the power of the powerless, has yet again brought us all together to voice out against the atrocities of a few personnel with vested interests which resulted in the ghastly murder of our brethren,” the representative said.

The ENPUK leader, on behalf of Nagas, demanded the state governments of Assam and Nagaland work in coordination and conduct a thorough investigation to deliver justice.

Eastern Naga Women Organization Kohima (ENWOK) representative said there is no justification for taking another person’s life. Condemning the act, the women’s organisation said there is no right for the police, considered protectors, to take away people’s lives.

She urged the people to unite and stop being mere spectators, further condemning the shameful, gruesome and undignified act.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The ENSF said that it would stand tooth and nail against the act. It had earlier organised rallies at the headquarters of all its seven federating units and had also submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary.

A representative of the ENSF, while speaking at the protest, said that the act by the Assam Police is a violation of the fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution. The student leader said that the purpose of Article 21–Right to protection of life, has been defeated.

The protestors demanded an investigation into the matter and sought justice from the two state governments.

Also Read | NHRC notice to Sivasagar police over custodial death of Nagaland resident

Trending Stories









