Kohima: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who heads the state Assembly’s select committee on border disputes, has convened a meeting of the committee with districts bordering the neighbouring state on September 1 to examine the Nagaland-Assam border issue.

The select committee members and the members of the local committees in the border districts included Mon, Longleng, Mokokchung, Wokha, Tseminyu, Niuland, Dimapur and Peren. The meeting will be held at 10:00 am at Chief Minister’s Office in Kohima.

While tensions were reported from time to time, in June last year, tension along the border escalated after police forces from Assam reportedly attempted to establish camps near Vikuto village under the Tzürangkong range in the Mokokchung district bordering Mariani.

After the incident, the chief secretaries of both the states agreed that the Superintendents of Police of the districts of Mokokchung in Nagaland and Jorhat in Assam will ensure an orderly withdrawal of the respective forces and be responsible for it in the instant case.

Following the agreement signed by the chief secretaries of Nagaland and Assam to de-escalate the border stand-off at Dessoi Valley Reserved Forest and Tsurangkong valley, the two states had agreed to monitor the disputed border areas with unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and satellite imagery to maintain status quo.

Later in July, members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA), after a thorough deliberation on the Nagaland-Assam border issue, unanimously adopted a three-point resolution to resolve the long-pending border issue.

One of the three-point resolutions adopted by the house was that the border issue with Assam should be amicably settled outside the court by the two state governments. It then constituted the ‘Select Committee’ of the house to examine all aspects of the Assam-Nagaland border issue.

The house also resolved to request Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure maintenance of the status quo in letter and spirit in the disputed area till settlement of the issues.

The Select Committee is led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as convenor; Dy CM Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang as co-convenors; legislators Paiwang Konyak, Jacob Zhimomi, Mhathung Yanthan and Amenba Yaden as members; Members of Parliament KG Kenye (Rajya Sabha) and Tokheho Yepthomi as special invitees; and Commissioner of Nagaland and Secretary of Border Affairs as secretary.

