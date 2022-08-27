Kohima: Dimapur district, on Friday, emerged as the champions of the 2nd Nagaland Olympic and 1st Paralympic games 2022 in the football event, after defeating Tseminyü district with a 4-3 score, during the final match at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima on Friday.

The game heated when Dimapur’s striker Surhosul scored the first goal for the team at the 7th minute into the game.

Shortly, by the 10th minute, the second score from the boots of Dimapur’s defense Toka secured Dimapur’s lead even as Tseminyü’s skipper Yhunshalo Kemp netted the first score for his team at the 34th minute.

Moments later, at the 41st minute, Kemp’s teammate Calvin Kent equalized the score. This led to massive roar from fans of both football teams as the first half of the match ended with an equal score.

Later in the second half, Dimapur took the lead as it’s striker Aloumei scored at the 65th minute. Just a minute apart, Tseminyü’s Yhulozü Semp equalized the goal. But Dimapur’s Surhosul was quick to net another ball at the 70th minute.

With 4-3 goals, Dimapur continued to maintain its lead till the final whistle, becoming the football champions of the ongoing Nagaland olympic games.

Nagaland saw one of it’s biggest football match as thousands of spectators thronged the stadium to witness the final game of the state level Olympics.

The final match was graced by Abu Metha, advisor to the CM of Nagaland, Secretary general of Nagaland Olympic Association, and AFI Associate Vice president.

Earlier, in the bronze medal match, Peren won against Phek with with 2-1 scoreline and secured itself the third place in the Olympic.

