Kohima: Kenei Ritse, 19, was crowned as Miss Phek in a glittering ceremony on Friday held at the village council hall in Meluri under the Phek district.

Ritse was flanked by 22-year-old Avitsavi Nyusou as the first runner-up of the district-level beauty pageant.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

20-year-old Luthono Resüh secured the third position in the contest.

The pageant was organised by Vogue entertainment Nagaland, in collaboration with Müluori Küchienyiri Kügharü. The event was graced by Thsuvisie Phoji, the deputy commissioner of the Shamator district.

Femina Miss India Nagaland Lovi Awomi was the celebrity guest of honour of the pageant, while President of the Dimapur District Auto Drivers’ Union Tito H Yepthomi was the guest of honour.

Also Read | NSCN-IM resolves to stand by Framework Agreement for solution to NPI

Trending Stories









