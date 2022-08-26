Kohima: Nagaland is all set to witness one of the biggest football matches on Friday as Tseminyü and Dimapur districts battle for the ultimate football championship trophy at the 2nd Nagaland Olympic and 1st Paralympic Games, 2022.

The finals will take place at the Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima at 6:30 pm. Tseminyü beat Peren 3-2 goals on Thursday to secure the finale berth, while Dimapur defeated Phek with 3-2 goals.

Peren (white) and Tseminyü (blue) with officials ahead of the first semi-final match.

During the match between Peren and Tseminyü, Peren district took an early lead when Winamthiu Ringdi scored the first goal in the 14th minute. Tseminyü’s Nyithong Magh equalised the goal in the 29th minute.

In the second half of the game, Peren secured its lead when Lamdanggin Hanging scored in the 57th minute. However, it was shortly equalised by Tseminyü’s Hyulozu Semp in the 64th minute.

Amid loud roars from fans of both teams, Tseminyü’s captain, Yhunshalo Kemp scored the third goal in the 79th minute, right before the final whistle. With the win, the new district became the first finalist team for the coveted title.

Later, in the semi-final match, Dimapur took the lead against Phek when Shurusol netted the ball in the 11th minute. Within 8 minutes Dimapur’s Aloumai doubled the score.

During the first half of the match in the 35th minute, Dimapur’s Mughahuto added another score for the team.

As the game reached the 75th minute, Johnny Ritse scored the first goal for the team that had almost lost hope. And in 5-minutes time, Phek’s Muleyi Medeo doubled the score. However, Phek failed to equalise the scores before the final whistle and its opponent secured the final berth.

Before the final match, at 3:30 pm, Peren will play against Phek to fight for the third place.

