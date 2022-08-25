Nagaland: Konyak Union condemns 'custodial death' of youth in Assam

Kohima: The Konyak Union, an apex tribal body of the Konyak Nagas, on Thursday, condemned the death of Henveih Phom, a resident of Anaki village under Mokokchung district, who reportedly passed away while in the custody of the Assam Police.

The Union, through an official release, stated that it is tormented by the incident where the deceased, son of L Eshak Phom, died in mysterious circumstances in police custody.

“It is learnt that Henveih was arrested from within Anaki jurisdiction without the consent of Nagaland law enforcing authorities. He was in good health and sound mind when he was arrested by the Assam Police,” the Union said in a release.

“Henveih was lodged in Sivasagar District Jail where he was “apparently murdered”. The deceased body was later taken to Joysagar Civil Hospital and reportedly left in the corridor,” the release stated.

“Time and again, the Assam Police has proved that they are nothing, but goons and dacoits of Northeast India in uniform without any sanity and integrity of being in the uniform service which otherwise is to protect and safeguard the people of this country,” the release stated.

While the KU condemned the “brutal murder” of Henveih Phom, it appealed to the Government of Nagaland to take up the matter immediately and book the culprits as per appropriate law and ensure justice to the family of the victim.

“The Konyak Union shall not remain a mere spectator if the concerned authorities fail to deliver justice to such cold blood murder by the men in uniform,” the release further read.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak took to Twitter to condemn the incident. “I strongly condemn the custodial death of a Naga youth, E. Henveih Phom, in Sivsagar, Assam. The manner in which this incident occurred must be thoroughly investigated. The guilty should not be spared. Life has been lost! ” Konyak tweeted.

See more I strongly condemn the custodial death of a Naga youth, E. Henveih Phom, in Sivsagar, Assam. The manner in which this incident occurred must be thoroughly investigated. The guilty should not be spared. A life has been lost!@Neiphiu_Rio @YanthungoPatton @himantabiswa @gpsinghips — S. Phangnon Konyak (@SPhangnon) August 25, 2022

