Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated the new Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB) Office at the Speaker Road, New Capital Complex, in Kohima, on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Rio said the state has fulfilled its dream of having a fully functional Staff Selection Board and that NSSB, as an institution, should win the trust of the people of the state. He said that its members and officials, led by the chairman of the board, should serve with utmost commitment and integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Rio appealed to the chairman and team to work efficiently with commitment so that as pioneers of the board, they would leave behind a high benchmark for future officials. He also encouraged them not to face criticisms constructively, as they could be faced with many challenges in the initial years.

He also said that the formation of the NSSB would finally bring “justice to the educated unemployed youth of the state”, providing just and fair opportunities.

Rio suggested that all applicants, through the board, should be scrutinized thoroughly and ensure that the eligibility criteria for the posts advertised are maintained.

He also urged the need to use technology for all processes including submission of forms, payment of exam fees, scrutiny of applications, and so on.

Further, Rio urged the board to strictly follow the pre-existing service rules and reservation policy to avoid confusion and mistrust among the people. He also advised the board to coordinate with all the government departments to ascertain the number of vacancies available well in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The CM also emphasised the need to maintain high confidentiality in the entire examination and selection process, while also ensuring transparency and accountability within the board.

Chief Secretary, J. Alam, said that the NSSB is a pioneering institution in the state and should be well nurtured. He said that it is the Constitutional mandate for the government to provide equality of opportunity to all and that the sole purpose of the formation of the NSSB is to ensure fairness.

Chairman NSSB, Sedevikho Khro, assured of the board’s commitment to ensuring fair opportunities for the youth. He said that the board would not rush with advertising the exams as there are still some technical issues to be solved but assured that advertisements for the exams would be made by the end of August or the first week of September.

He urged the youth to be patient and have faith in the NSSB and pledged that the board was committed to excellence.

During the inauguration of the building, the CM also launched the official website of the NSSB.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Nagaland needs help in terms of resources, says Sitharaman

Trending Stories









