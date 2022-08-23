Nagaland: FM attends bankers' conclave today

Kohima: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends bankers’ conclave here on Tuesday, and a state-run higher secondary school to interact with students, officials said.

See more Watch live: Smt @nsitharaman attends Banker's Conclave/Credit Outreach Program in Kohima. https://t.co/Qt441yLtG2 — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 23, 2022

Sitharaman, who is on a three-day tour of the northeastern state, also visited the remote Mon district on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the branch of a private bank.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more Smt @nsitharaman addresses the gathering following the inauguration of @AxisBank branch in Mon district during her three-day visit to Nagaland. pic.twitter.com/DDBnuRntmo — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) August 23, 2022

The minister had on Monday inaugurated 52 projects to be sponsored by various companies in Nagaland as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Most of the projects are related to health, education and skill and entrepreneurship development sectors, officials said.

Sitharaman launched the projects during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day CSR and Investment Conclave here, in which more than 100 corporate delegates and investors are taking part.

Lamenting that Nagaland has not been getting enough CSR investments, she said the northeastern state should be a natural choice for companies and industries.

She also suggested that the state government should take advantage of NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Projects to set up science labs and innovation hubs for students.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The minister also called for proper branding of Nagaland products.

On Wednesday, Sitharaman will interact with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima district and visit Heirloom Naga, a weaving centre, in Sovima village before leaving for New Delhi.

Also read | Why finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose to visit Nagaland

Trending Stories









