Kohima: After a gap of two years, Nagaland is set to host the 9th edition of the Spelling Bee championship on October 13-14 at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music and Arts (RCEMPA) in Jotsoma, about 6 km away from Kohima town.

The 9th Nagaland Spelling Bee Championship will be organised by the Fountain Club Kohima, a group of 19 members, in collaboration with the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday at Vivid lounge in Kohima, Neizokhotuo Belho, convenor of the organising committee, informed that the championship was organised for the first time in 2012.

However, the annual event was put on hold for two years due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, he said

Medo Yhokha, advisor of Technical Education & Election, launched a 2:38-minute promotional video of the event. Ahead of the launch, Yhokha lauded the club for providing a platform to engage students in academic and literary-based activities.

A member of the club himself, Yhokha said that the competition has come a long way in harnessing the skills and talents of students. He said that through the platform, students have been exposed to explore the vast expanse of the literary world.

While he hoped that the event would go a long way in helping students to excel, he said that the event would continue to encourage students to be smart, decisive and go to the depth of what they are learning.

Kevisavi Hibo, chairman of the Fountain Club, said the event will be conducted under the theme ‘The Learning Edge’.

The winner will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 60,000, while the first, second and third runners-up will each receive Rs 40,000, 20,000 and 15,000 respectively. The quarter finalists will receive Rs 5,000 and the young speller will be awarded with Rs 4,000.

Two students each from any school, studying in classes 6 to 9, will be eligible to participate in the event. Entry forms are available at www.fountain.in, www.morungexpress.com and www.ramitech.in.

Duly filled up online forms can be sent to fountainclubkma@gmail.com on or before October 8, 2022. For further details, one may contact: 94366 04982, 8787532074 or 9089260646.

Meanwhile, in conversation with EastMojo, Belho said that the club was formed in 2005. “The club has been conducting literary activities since 2005,” Neizokhotuo Belho said.

One positive outcome of the championship, he said, is the introduction of Spelling Bee competitions at schools.

The championship has witnessed hundreds of student participants from more than 80 schools over the years.

