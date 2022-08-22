Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games: Around 3,500 athletes to compete

Kohima: Kicking off the 2nd Nagaland Olympic & 1st Paralympic Games 2022 on Monday at noon, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said that around 3,500 sportspersons from across 16 districts of the state will be competing in the Games.

“This is a red letter day in the history of Nagaland Olympics and it is the coming together to promote and foster sports with the intent to promote oneness among the Nagas,” Rio said at the inaugural event held at the Capital Cultural Centre (CCC) in Kohima.

The week-long Nagaland Olympic and Paralympics Games (NOPG) is jointly organized by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and the Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

With the inclusion of the Paralympic Games, the CM stated that it is the intention of the government to include Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). Towards this inclusivity, Rio said that the motto “stronger together” for the Games.

“Games and sports are no longer regarded as mere entertainment or time-pass”, the CM said, adding “for ages the sports arena and platform nations and states have been vying for dominance while winning most medals indicates the advancement and maturity of the country and its citizens.”

Rio said Nagaland is lacking behind in all spheres particularly in sports and games while other neighbouring states are excelling at the national level and representing the country at the international level including the just-held Commonwealth Games.

“So, our government is trying the best to develop infrastructure in all nook and corners of the state, particularly at the district headquarters,” Rio said.

Sports, he said, is one discipline which can bring fame and honour to an individual and the country.

He, therefore, advised the youth to give importance to games, further encouraging them to do their best in their sports disciplines, win medals, and go on to represent the state at the national and international levels.

“Nagas are second to none, we have the talent and also the instinct to be sportsperson and excel but we have to work very hard to excel in this competitive arena,” said Rio.

The NOPG is being held in three districts Kohima, Dimapur and Longleng.

Badminton will be held in the Longleng district while Dimapur will host lawn tennis and shooting and the Paralympics games and Kohima will host archery, athletics, boxing, basketball, football, table tennis, taekwondo and wushu.

The state will witness its first ever official Paralympic Games on Tuesday at Vidhya Bhawan Higher Secondary School Dimapur in the disciplines of Para-Bocce, Para-Judo and Para-Shotput.

Paralympics will be a one-day event with a total of 65 para-athletes, organisers and officials participating in the games, NOA informed.

The NOPG will have seven trophies for the games which include Team Championship Winners, Team Championships Runner-Up, Team Championships 2nd Runner-Up, Spirit of Olympics Award, Olympic Fair Play Trophy, Outstanding Sportsman and Outstanding Sportswoman, beside medals for the individual winners.

The inaugural function was marked with a screening of a documentary on sporting activities in Nagaland and various cultural presentations.

The NOPG will conclude on Saturday.

