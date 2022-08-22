FM Sitharaman arrives in Nagaland; to attend CSR & investment conclave today

Kohima: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the state capital Kohima on Monday at noon to participate in various programmes, including the state government’s first conclave on corporate social responsibility and investment.

She was received by CM Neiphiu Rio, Rajya Sabha MP Phangnon Konyak and other legislators at the Assam Rifles (AR) helipad in Kohima.

“Welcome to Nagaland Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. We are honoured to have you here,” CM Rio tweeted.

Welcome to Nagaland Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman @nsitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs. We are honoured to have you here. @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/RBfcYQX6Qz — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 22, 2022

Sitharaman will chair the three-day Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Investment Conclave. More than 100 corporate delegates and investors from various parts of the country have confirmed participation in the three-day event and are expected to extend CSR funding up to Rs 160 crore, official sources said.

The conclave is set to take place at three locations, beginning with the inaugural session at NBCC Convention Centre on Monday evening. The technical session of the CSR Conclave will be held the next day at the same location. On day 2, the Banker’s Conclave is scheduled to be held at the State Cultural Hall and the Investment and Startup Conclave at IT &C Centre.

An official government update informed that all three events have vital implications on the functioning of the departments in the changing global environment.

It had also appealed to the departments to attend all events by deputing their officers.

The conclave, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 4 and 5, was postponed as the union minister was not able to visit the state at that time.

Notably, Nagaland is spending an additional amount of around Rs 2.7 to Rs 2.8 crore to host the event.

