Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games to pave way for young sportspersons: PM Modi

Kohima: With just a few days left for the main event of the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games 2022 to begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, said that the event would help young sportspersons make a name for themselves.

“The Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic Games 2022, which are Nagaland’s biggest ever sports meet, will certainly pave the way for many young sportspersons from this beautiful state to make their mark at the national and international level games,” the PM said through a message shared by the Nagaland Olympic Association.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The PM shared his contentment in learning about the event which begins on August 22 and will be organised by the Nagaland Olympic Association and the Government of Nagaland.

The motto ‘Stronger together’, he said, succinctly captures the spirit of sport and its impact. He said that sport knows no boundaries or barriers, no divisions or disharmony. “People may belong to any social or economic background outside, but on the field, they are athletes who are pushing their limits in a quest to bring glory to their team, district, state, or nation,” he said.

“In New India, sporting excellence is becoming a way of life. From the record medal tally in the Tokyo Olympics to the unprecedented performance in the Tokyo Paralympics that exceeded the total tallies of all previous editions, and the brilliant efforts seen in the recent Commonwealth Games, the youth are putting India on the sporting map of the world like never before, ” PM Modi said.

“It is also noteworthy that the Games are furthering empowerment by starting the tradition of including Paralympic sports at the state level,” the PM said.

Further, PM Modi shared his best wishes to all sportspersons participating in the Games. He encouraged them saying that they are the future of India and their enthusiastic involvement in such sporting events would augur well for the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Modi also appreciated the coaches and support staff of all sportspersons for encouraging and guiding young athletes.

As he wished the event a grand success, Modi also wished the Nagaland Olympic Association and the Government of Nagaland great success in organising the Games.

Following the PM’s message, the Nagaland Olympic Association thanked Modi for his message on the eve of the Games. “His message is a great source of encouragement not just for the Olympic fraternity of Nagaland but to all youngsters, especially the sportspersons,” NOA said.

Also Read | Nagaland: FM to inaugurate CSR & Investment conclave on August 22

Trending Stories









