Wokha: Commemorating the centenary service of the Don Bosco Society of Salesian Fathers and Brothers for the people of Northeast India, a 3-day celebration was held at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School Wokha in Nagaland.

The celebration, which commenced on August 16, concluded on Friday with a host of events.

Speaking on the occasion, Chumben Murry, MLA & Advisor, Department of Law and Justice, who is also the Chairman of DPDB Wokha, applauded the students for their participation in the centenary celebration and urged them to continue to nurture their culture and tradition.

He appreciated the Don Bosco family for their sacrifice and dedication in establishing Don Bosco institutions in the Northeast despite hardships and challenges.

Murry also encouraged the students to take part in reforms and change in society and to live by the rules of the community.

Gracing the occasion as guest of honour, Ajit Kumar Ranjan, Deputy Commissioner, Wokha, urged the students to be grateful to the pioneers who took the mission forward despite hardships and challenges.

He said that an ‘Entrepreneur Task Force’ has been set up in the district to promote entrepreneurship through the implementation of various tools.

Rev Fr. CT Varghese, Rector and Parish Priest, assured his commitment to work for the Wokha people in general through various action plans of the school and Parish.

Rev Fr. TC Joseph, Principal, DBHSS, Wokha, highlighted the difficulty in starting the mission of Don Bosco in the Northeast and told the students to embrace their roots and not to be overly influenced by western culture.

The week-long centenary celebrations saw a host of cultural shows and talent competitions.

