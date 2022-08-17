Kohima: Following the directive of the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) organised a sit-in rally outside its office in Kohima on Wednesday, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), among other demands.

The three-hour protest was held in all northeast regions to protest against the central and state government.

“Nagas are emotional people. On December 4 last year, because of the military imposition, our brothers were slaughtered. The issue is dying away but NSF took forward the issue as we are still very disheartened. The Northeast feels AFSPA is an evil and draconian law,” NSF President Kegwayhun Tep said.

While AFSPA is repealed in 28 districts in Assam, 7 districts in Nagaland and 6 in Manipur, Tep said that AFSPA should be repealed in all Northeastern states.

He also said that all NE states have an influx of immigrants. He accused the BJP government of passing the CAA in Parliament despite vehement opposition.

“Till date, it is not implemented but it is the commitment of the BJP to do so before the next election. As people of the Northeast, we feel that the CAA should not be imposed in the region,” Tep added.

The NSF also supported NESO’s charter of demands which includes implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the entire NE region, updation of NRC 1951, and the adoption of an educational policy for the region based on the cultural and history of the Northeast.

The students also demanded the establishment of more universities, technical and vocational institutes, medical and engineering colleges, research centres, and the introduction of more courses in colleges and universities.

Tep said that the lone central university in the state has very limited courses that are offered.

Other demands included the formulation of a comprehensive policy for economic development of the region, declaration of Northeast Special Employment Zone, and the demand for a separate time zone for the Northeast region.

