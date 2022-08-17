Kohima: 2nd Nagaland Olympic & Paralympics football event kicks off

Kohima: The second Nagaland Olympic & Paralympics 2022 football event kicked off at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima on Wednesday.

The main event of the Nagaland Olympic & Paralympic games will begin on August 22 and conclude on August 27.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the football event, Advisor for Youth Resources and Sports, Er Zale Neikha, lauded all 16 districts of the state for taking part in the games.

The Olympics, he said, symbolises the unity of athletes and sportspersons who gather from various corners of the state for the love of sports and passion for the game.

The legislator added that the goal of the sporting event is to build a better and peaceful world by educating the youth through sports and without discrimination of any kind in true Olympic spirit.

He informed that around 4000 athletes from all districts would compete in 11 sports disciplines including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, lawn tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, shooting and wushu.

He said that football is played in almost all villages in the state and its popularity is growing at a much faster pace than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He urged the footballers to be hard-working, dedicated and consistent, advising them to give their best to the sport.

“In the recently held Commonwealth Games, players from our neighbouring states participated but none could qualify from Nagaland, which shows the grim reality of where our state is in the sports sector,” he said.

The Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) flag was earlier unfurled by was NOA Secretary General, Abu Metha and the ceremony was chaired by the Nagaland Football Association (NFA) Vice President and Organising Committee (Football Event) Convenor, Colo Mero.

The invocation was pronounced by GeThemGo Managing Director, Viposa while NFA President, K Neibou Sekhose delivered the welcome address.

Also Read | 75 self help groups receive Rs 1.31 crore from Nagaland Rural bank

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









