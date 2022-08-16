Kohima: Seventy-five Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission (NSRLM) were awarded Rs 1.31 crore in loans by the Nagaland Rural Bank on Monday, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

The cheque was handed over to the NSRLM-SHGs by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during the Independence Day celebration at the Secretariat Plaza in Kohima.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

See more 75 Self Help Groups (SHGs) under @NSRLM2 were given Rs. 1.31 Crores loan from Nagaland Rural Bank. The cheque was handed over to NSRLM-SHGs by Chief Minister @Neiphiu_Rio during the #IndependenceDay celebration at the Secretariat Plaza, Kohima on 15th Aug 2022.@dipr_nagaland pic.twitter.com/YDOo282Lq2 — MyGov Nagaland (@MyGovNagaland) August 15, 2022

The bank credit will support the SHGs and their households in income-generating activities such as covering farm livelihoods, non-farm livelihoods and non-timber forest produce (NTFP) micro-enterprises.

This is done to foster the national goal of creating “Lakhpati SHG Women” of enabling SHG women to earn at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.

The credit linkage will continue to become an annual event in enhancing the State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s effort toward building the credit worthiness of rural women in Nagaland.

Notably, enabling access to financial services at the doorstep and providing alternative banking solutions has been the collective goal of the State, NSRLM, banks, and financial institutions.

The State Rural Livelihoods Mission has so far created an SHG corpus of more than Rs 160 crore, which remains as a collective fund at the community level and has also accessed Rs 28.41 crore through bank credit to date.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | AR jawans injured in Nagaland for being extra cautious after civilian killings: Official

Trending Stories









