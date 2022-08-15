Tseminyu: Celebrations for the Naga Independence day were held on Sunday at Parashen, the place where the first Naga national flag was hoisted on March 22 in 1956, under Tseminyu district, located around 55 km away from Kohima.

The celebration was organized by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and began with the hoisting of the Naga flag at the historic location.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

102-year-old Nnolo Lorin, who is a living witness of the Naga flag hoisting at Parashen, while speaking at the Naga Independence day celebration, recalled incidents that took place 66 years ago when Naga nationalist leader Zapu Phizo and his friends hoisted the flag of the Naga Federal Government at the Rengma area.

The centenarian said that Phizo’s initial plan was planning to hoist the Naga flag at Ciethu in Angami area but as the Indian army received information about it, they launched an operation and so Phizo and his friends went into hiding in the foothills of Japfu mountain .

Lorin, who was then a guide and Phizo said that due to many intelligence reports to the Indian Army, Phizo frequently changed his camp. He recounted how Phizo had instructed him to find a place, that was not frequented by people, to hoist the Naga flag.

“Since Parashen is at the foothill of a mountain which is not easily accessible or frequented by people, I suggested this place,” he said. After Phizo approved of the location, Lorin said thag the camp was shifted there and preparations began to hoist the Naga flag.

He informed that Phizo had then entrusted a group of women from Sendenyu village to weave the cloth to be used as the Naga flag. “Phizo remarked that Nagas living in Kohima and Mokokchung were using Indian money under the Indian government and therefore, they will not be allowed to hoist the flag . However, a person from Free Naga area will be given the honour to hoist the flag,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Subsequently, a message was sent to Thungdi Chang, a general from Hongking in Tuensang, who had come to Parashen to hoist the Naga flag .

“Thungdi held the cloth on one side and I on the other side. Phizo gave instructions and Gwanyü Thing (Ahng) painted the rainbow on the flag . After it was done, everyone present was called together and we had a discussion and a scripture passage was read. I placed my dao on my shoulder and guarded Thungti and he hoisted the Naga flag . The Naga National Council ( NNC ) and the Hongking government merged to become the Federal Government , which flag was first hoisted here at Parashen that day,” the centenarian said.

After the information reached the Indian government, he said that the Indian army launched an operation at Sendenyu and Phenshunyu villages, tortured the villagers, burnt down granaries, and killed domesticated animals.

As the army operations spread to other Rengma areas and beyond, and to other Naga areas, he said that from 1956-58, the people of these two villages were grouped at Tseminyu (called army grouping). “People could not cultivate their field and many were killed on mere suspicion. Food was scarce and there were many diseases and sicknesses and no medicines for treatment, resulting in the death of almost half the population. But because of God’s unfailing love and grace, many could return to live in Sendenyu and Phenshunyu villages. And today, as I witness there is progress in every field, I praise the Lord,” he added.

The old man then said that not long after the historic hoisting of the Naga flag, Phizo left to pursue the Naga cause, but his dead body was brought back home with the struggle incomplete. While Lorin had given his best for the Naga cause during his youth, he urged the Nagas to be united on all fronts and fight for their freedom and independence from the Indian government.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Author and former editor, Mhiesizokho Zinyü, addressing the gathering as the guest speaker said “On 14 August 1947, amidst fear and uncertainty the Nagas declared their Independence, and a copy was sent to the United Nations. Thanks to the brave and patriotic Rengma women who had woven the first Naga flag, it was at this very place at Parashen that the first Naga National flag was hoisted on March 22, 1956 by General Thungdi Chang”.

As the Naga political issue is the second longest surviving political problem in Asia today, Zinyü said that Naga people have become impatient at present.

“But let us not forget that India was under British domination for about 200 years before being freed. Assam was under Ahom domination for 600 years before being taken over by the British dominion. May be we still have to go many miles more and cross over many summers. We should not get discouraged when things do not happen on our timing, but we have to understand that God’s timing is never too late or never too early,” he told the gathering.

Zinyü added that Nagas must also continue to defend and protect their land, people, and their rights to freedom and flag.

While the NSF also celebrates 75 years of it’s existence, Zinyü shared about how students took up the challenge to form an All Naga Students Federation at the time of Naga national resurgence in 1947. He lauded the Naga Students’ Federation for standing the tests of time and spearheading the lead to take Nagas from darkness to light with unrelenting spirit of patriotism.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

NSF President Kegwayhun Tep, said that Nagas must shoulder the sacred legacy and the solemn responsibilities which the visionary leaders have collectively struggled and shouldered in the past towards the Naga cause.

Failed agreements and accords of the past between the Centre and national leaders, he said, bear testimony that the younger generation and the Naga people in general will never accept any piecemeal solution which only serves the interests of the vested few, without addressing the core issue of the Indo-Naga polity.

Tep said that the youth is hopeful about a positive outcome, as they have placed their trust in the strong political will of the prime Minister of India for a lasting peace, through a settlement that is inclusive, honourable, acceptable and transparent without losing sight of the core issue and unique position of the Naga people.

In a solidarity message, Eastern Naga Students’ Federation (ENSF) president, Chingmak Chang, assured full support to the Naga cause. He said it was high time for all Nagas to come together and work collectively for the future of the people.

All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) general secretary, AC Thotso, representing 12 units and 2 subordinate bodies, reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the true spirit and principle of the Naga Nation under the flag that symbolizes identity and freedom, representing the aspirations and strength to carry forward the political movement. He urged Nagas to stand unitedly against any divisive forces.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | BJP can’t be blamed if Naga issue is not resolved: Along

Trending Stories









