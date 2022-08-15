Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday said that a plot of land has been alloted for Nagaland at Vellore in Tamil Nadu for construction of a patients’ house.

“I am happy to inform about a plot of land measuring 10,000 square feet allotted to us near CMC Vellore free of cost by the Government of Tamil Nadu,” Rio said while addressing the people on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.

He informed that the construction of a Naga Patients House on the land, will commence from this year.

He also said that the construction of a Naga Patient House in Shillong will commence from this year, on an alternative plot measuring 2.4 acre provided by the Government of Meghalaya.

This plot, he said, is just 500 meters away from North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

As for the Naga Patient House at Dibrugarh in Assam, he said that it is also expected to be completed within three months’ time.

