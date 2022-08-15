Kohima: Commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence, 56 Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) from Nagaland, including UTPs from Central Jail in Dimapur and 10 district jails, have been released under the campaign for the release of prisoners by the Under Trial Review Committees (UTRCs).

District level UTRC’s were headed by the District and Sessions Judge, and the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Secretary of District Legal Services Authority and officer in charge of prisons as members. 35 UTRC meetings were held from August 13-16.

The Public Relations Assistant informed that through this campaign, the National Legal Services Authority along with the State Legal Services Authorities and District Legal Services Authorities identified prisoners eligible to be considered by the UTRC and reviewed all eligible cases of prisoners during a series of meetings. Further, the identified persons were recommended for release.

The DLSAs were directed to urgently file bail or appropriate applications through panel lawyers for all prisoners recommended for release by the UTRC.

During the exercise, 147 UTPs in the State of Nagaland were recommended for release on bail by the Committee and 56 UTPs were released on the recommendation of the UTRCs from the 11 prisons (Central Jail and 10 District jails excluding Longleng).

Out of the UTPs released, 20 were from Mon District Jail, 9 from Dimapur, 7 from Wokha, 5 each from Kohima and Longleng, 4 from Zunheboto, 3 from Kiphire, 2 from Tuensang and 1 from Mokokchung.

No UTPs were discharged from Phek and Peren District Jail after recommendation.

The campaign was launched on July 16 with the formal launch of NALSA’s campaign Release_UTRC@75.

The UTRCs were released under 13 categories of cases which included UTPs /Convicts falling covered under Section 436A CrPC, UTPs released on bail by the court but have not been able to furnish sureties, UTPs accused of compoundable offences, UTPs eligible under Section 436 of CrPC, UTPs who may be covered under Section 3 of the Probation of Offenders Act, namely accused of offence under Sections 379, 380, 381, 404, 420 IPC or alleged to be an offence not more than 2 years imprisonment.

It also included UTPs who have become eligible to be released on bail under some sections, UTPs who are imprisoned for offences which carry a maximum punishment of 2 years, UTPs who are detained under Chapter VIII of the CrPC 107, I 08. 109 and 151, sick or infirmed UTPs and require specialized medical treatment, women offenders, first time offenders between the ages 19- 21 years and in custody with less than 7 years of imprisonment, unsound mind and must be dealt with Chapter XXV of the Code.

