Kohima: As Nagaland joins the nation in the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, while speaking on the occasion of the 76th I-Day at the Secretariat complex in Kohima on Monday, said that elected representatives would make way once a Naga solution is reached.

75 years in the history of a nation is a very important milestone, Rio said, and along with the rest of the country, Nagaland has made good progress. He said that the government has redoubled its efforts on building the talents of the people, providing them with a supportive and facilitative environment by way of infrastructure and better services.

However, the state, he said, remain mindful of the unresolved issues.

“Our people have been waiting patiently and expectantly for a final solution to the Naga political issue. Naga people want an early, inclusive, honorable and acceptable solution,” the CM said.

In this regard, he added that all elected representatives have also come together and stated in clear terms that they will make way once the “solution” is reached. He added that the elected representatives have been actively facilitating and urging the negotiating parties to realize the long standing dream of the people without any delay.

The chief minister also said the government is aware that negotiating parties have worked hard, and will continue their hard work till all issues are resolved. So he appealed to the people to be patient and accommodating and urged the negotiators to also listen to the voice of the people by rising above all differences.

With the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence and the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said that government would continue to make efforts to ensure that development and progress reaches everyone.

The CM said it has always paid utmost importance to maintenance of good law and order in the State. In the past few years, he said that with the sincere and effective efforts put in by district administration, the police, all the security agencies, and the Civil Society Organizations, the entire State has been witnessing an era of peace and normalcy.

“The tranquil atmosphere existing in the State got further vindicated when after many decades 15 police station areas of the State in April 2022 were denotified from being disturbed and thus taken out of the purview of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA). We are hopeful that more areas will come out of the ambit of AFSPA soon,” Rio said.

With regard to the inter-state borders, Rio assured that the government has always been desirous of resolving the long-standing border dispute with the neighbouring States. To pursue the matter, he said that the Nagaland State Legislative Assembly constituted “Cabinet Select Committee” to examine the Border Issue on August 5 last year, for an amicable settlement.

“The Select Committee decided to take pocket wise initiatives. Separate Local Committees have been constituted to settle the issue amicably outside the Court for each pocket or settlement for the border districts. We are very hopeful of amicably settling all our disputes when our Nation is celebrating its 75 years of Independence,” he said.

Although the state achieved a lot in the last 75 years, he said that there are many areas where it is yet to accomplish the desired levels. “From today onwards as we enter the Amrit Kaal, the next 25 years that will take us towards 100 years of our Independence, we need to take a pledge to get for our State and our people all that we still haven’t been able to achieve,” he added.

On the economic front, he said that the state needs to grow much faster and broader, and create more employment opportunities for its youth, driven more by private enterprises He stressed in the need to continuously build capacities of the youth to enable their inherent talent to blossom.

Further, Rio stressed on the need to attract investments for harnessing the rich natural resources, particularly the oil and natural gas, effectively and sustainably, and to also make the tourism sector more vibrant. To achieve it, he said that various institutions have to provide an enabling environment and society to embrace the change needed.

Meanwhile, as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he urged all households in the State to hoist the National Flag, and rededicate in making Nagaland as one of the most developed and progressive states in the country.

