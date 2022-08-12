Kohima: Kicking off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at the World War II museum in Kisama on Friday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio urged Nagas to actively participate in the special celebrations to earmark 75 years of Indian Independence and hoist the national flag at home.

“All the citizens are requested and expected to hoist the national flag,” the CM said as he addressed the gathering. He informed that the state has been participating in the celebrations which started on March 12 last year.

He hoped that over 4 lakh flags that have been received by the state would reach all the nooks and corners, and be hoisted in all homes between August 13 and 15. “The citizens must show respect for India’s freedom movement by hoisting the Tricolour,” the CM said.

“Today, we are struggling with the Naga issue, and we are working towards to resolution. So today, I call all to actively participate in the country’s celebration of independence,” the CM said.

The Indian Flag, the CM said, was a symbol of pride and hard-earned freedom.

Apart from houses, the flag will be hoisted in PSUs, local self-government bodies, government, educational institutions, commercial establishments and private firms, the CM held.

Chief secretary J Alam, IAS, while chairing the event, said the celebration is a momentous occasion and an important milestone for the country. He mentioned that the occasion is being celebrated in a befitting manner not just in the state, but across the country, and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was an integral and symbolic part of the celebrations.

Advisor Zale Neikha said the state government was making efforts to promote the campaign through various means. He informed that the state has received 4.4 lakh flags which have been distributed to various districts where the administrative officers are coordinating with the locals in the villages.

