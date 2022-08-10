Kohima: The Kohima Police on Tuesday presented the first Good Samaritan Award to two recipients — the Tsiese Basa Youth Organisation (TBYO) and Unarmed Branch Constable (UBC) Isilong Hau — for their selfless act in saving lives.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held at the Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Kohima.

The Tsiese Basa Youth Organisation received the award for rescuing 27 victims of an ill-fated bus that met with an accident on June 5 this year at Tsiesema village near Dzudza bridge.

According to the police, the organisation has not only administered first-aid but shifted the injured persons to nearby hospitals for medical attention, thereby potentially saving many lives.

The other recipient, UBC Isilong Hau, DEF Kohima received the Good Samaritan Award for even while off-duty on October 26, rushing a minor boy who was knocked down by a car to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The awards were presented to the recipients by senior Superintendent of Police (SP), Kohima, Kevithuto Sophie IPS.

Addressing the gathering, Sophie said the award was an idea that has been contemplated for a while. He said he was moved when officers proposed the idea of acknowledging civilians who were helping the police in solving social problems and crimes.

The initiative, he said, is a humble beginning made by the police, assuring that Kohima Police will continue its bit to make the state capital a safer place for all residents.

Sophie said that police officers are not magicians, but trained personnel who don the uniform and there are times when they (the police) cannot be first responders. He hoped that citizens will assist them in maintaining law and order and ensuring a safe environment for all.

He lauded the recipients of the award for going the extra mile in saving lives and handling the situation during emergencies.

Additional SP (Protocol & Traffic) Kohima, K Sorriso, shared the concept behind the award. He said that the award was constituted to appreciate unsung heroes who are creating a positive impact on society.

He hoped that the award would inspire more people to step out of their comfort zone and contribute to making Kohima a better place to live in.

The Road Safety Cell under District Executive Force (DEF) Kohima was also launched during the ceremony. Soriso informed that the cell was formed to create awareness of basic rules and safety principles.

A team of officials from the DEF will visit the different wards in Kohima and carry out awareness campaigns about road safety.

Expressing concern that road accidents are a daily occurrence, Sophie stressed the need to sensitise drivers, especially those in public transportation. Highlighting that 99.9 per cent of accidents are caused by rash driving, and the use of narcotics and alcohol, he urged the need to timely address such issues. Further, he also appealed to the public to help in making Kohima a better place to live.

The programme was attended by all ranks and files of DEF Kohima and began with a prayer by Pastor PUBC Rev Vesotsü Rhakho. It concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by ASP Kohima, Vitoshe K Sumi NPS.

