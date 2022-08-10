Kohima: In a run-up to India’s 75 years of Independence on August 15, the District Executive Force (DEF), Kohima, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Kevithuto Sophie, and the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C, on Wednesday, organized a Tiranga rally as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Kohima.

The rally began in two locations — one at BOC (South), and the other at Tinpati (North). The march concluded at MLA junction following a brief ceremony.

Police personnel and students, dressed in their respective uniforms, walked the streets holding the tricolour.

Addressing the gathering, Shanavas said the rally was a gesture of respect to the country and what its independence meant to the people.

“There is no other country as diverse as India, and where the people believe in ‘unity in diversity’. Despite geographical and cultural differences, there is inclusivity,” deputy commissioner Shanavas said.

He informed that the tricolour will be hoisted across the district at business establishments and homes from August 13 to 15.

The DC requested the residents to show a mark of respect by hoisting the flag wherever possible. “This is the least we can do for our country, and acknowledge the country for the programmes and initiative that we are availing,” he said.

Sophie, in a brief address, said the present generation is enjoying the fruits of the ancestors and forerunners of India’s Independence, whose ceaseless sacrifice has led to freedom and the betterment of the country.

