Kohima: Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) Lt Gen P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, on Monday, inaugurated the ‘Capt (Late) N Kenguruse, MVC Centre of Excellence & Wellness’ at Tsiesema village in Kohima district in memory of the Kargil war martyr.

A first-of-its-kind initiative, the project is a brainchild of the Assam Rifles (AR) in utilizing education as a tool to optimize the calibre of young students.

The project has been conceptualized as a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for students from economically weaker and under-privileged sections of Nagaland for competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

Addressing the gathering, the DGAR said that with the presence of the AR in the North East Region (NER) for 187 years, it is determined to reach out to the far-flung areas where development, education and other opportunities are not available.

After a comprehensive selection process, 30 students from across the state, mostly from the far-flung districts, were selected to study at the Centre.

He lauded the IGAR (North), National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO), and Axis Bank, for collaborating together towards the humanitarian cause, and for providing opportunities to capable youth in the state.

The AR chief also highlighted that Kenguruse is an icon and idol and that the AR will carry forward the legacy of the Kargil martyr. He also revealed that the project will be replicated in other NER states, the next footprint being proposed in Arunachal Pradesh.

Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera, SM, hoped that the project will usher hope for the children with immense potential.

Besides providing educational opportunities, he hoped that the initiative will also help in nation-building.

The Centre of Excellence and Wellness was inaugurated following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked between the Assam Rifles, Axis Bank & NIEDO on May 13 this year.

The project was kickstarted in 2020 by Brigadier Abhinav Gurha, then Commander of 5 Sector AR who identified the training partner and pushed forward for early execution of the project.

Thereafter, the incumbent Commander of 5 Sector AR Brigadier Harjinder Singh took the project to finalisation by signing the MoU with the corporate partner, Axis Bank and training partner, NIEDO, an NGO.

In the past year, the AR has trained 294 students in Nagaland for Sainik Schools, out of which 40 students have already been selected for Sainik Schools across the country.

