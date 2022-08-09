Is Assam CM 'derailing' prospects of solution to Naga political issue?

Kohima: The Congress in Nagaland has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of “derailing” prospects of finding a solution to the Naga peace talks.

“Sarma should stop escorting the chief minister of Nagaland to BJP houses to derail settlement of the agreements. We are sorry to note the escorting role of Assam CM in derailing the much hoped for settlement to the political problem of Nagas,” Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president K Therie said in a statement issued late on Monday evening.

The Congress leader said Sarma, as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance, is expected to oversee the regional peace and harmony in matters of law and order and promote economic growth in the region.

He asserted that “non-BJP chief ministers of Assam have been cordial to Nagaland, even three times former CM BP Chaliha, played the role of peace mission for a lasting solution”.

The Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Core Committee on Naga political issue has been seeking the support of Sarma to resolve the ongoing political negotiations between the Centre and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM).

Sarma held a meeting with the committee in June and said that the Naga political issue has been a complex one and must be left to the Centre and NSCN(IM) for a resolution.

The Centre has been holding separate talks with the NSCN (IM) since 1997, and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) since 2017. It signed a framework agreement with NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015, and an Agreed Position with NNPG on November 17, 2017.

However, no final solution has been achieved with the NSCN(IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas.

