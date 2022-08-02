Kohima: Nagaland on Monday reported 15 fresh COVID-19 infections, 12 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,793, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 771 as one more patient succumbed to the disease in Kohima district, he said.

Wokha district reported three infections, Dimapur, Kohima, Longleng, Mokokchung and Mon districts reported two cases each and Kiphire and Zunheboto districts one infection each, out of the 151 samples tested, he said.

Eight more patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,432, he said.

Nagaland currently has 87 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,503 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,77,278 samples have been tested in the state so far.

A total of 18,62,495 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Sunday, the official said.

