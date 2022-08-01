Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

Kohima: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,778 on Sunday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 770 as no fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The fresh infections were reported in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung districts.

Nagaland now has 82 active cases, while 33,424 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 13 in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,502 patients have migrated to other states so far.

The administration has tested over 4.7 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 40 in the last 24 hours.

