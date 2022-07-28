Kohima: National Highway 2, which connects Nagaland and Manipur, was completely cut off on Thursday following a landslide between Khuzama and Mao gate near the Khuzama police check gate.

The landslide reportedly occurred around 2-2:30 PM, moments after participants of the Naga solidarity walk crossed the inter-state border, making it to Mao gate in Manipur.

Vehicular traffic along the highway was suspended, and no casualty was reported till the time of writing this report.

Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) president Metekhrielie Mejura informed that an excavator was on its way to clear the landslide.

Due to the rains, a portion of landmass with uprooted trees fell over. No damage to vehicles was also reported.

Hundreds of Nagas had joined the Naga solidarity walk on Thursday morning which began in Kohima. The participants safely crossed the inter-state border and reached Mao in the evening before the landslide occurred.

An alternative route from Mao gate to Khuzama via TB hospital, bypassing NH-2, remains open for small vehicular traffic.

