Kohima: Former chief secretary of Nagaland, P Talitemjen Ao, retired IAS passed away on Thursday morning in Kohima, at 78.

He was the Chief Secretary of Nagaland from July 2004 till his retirement from service in February 2006. He was also appointed as the first Chief Information Commissioner, Nagaland Information Commission, in March 2006 and served till February 2011.

Ao was born on 26th February 1944 at Akhoya village in Mokokchung district and is the eldest son of Lt I Pangersowa Jamir.

He had cleared the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) civil service exam in 1972 and got into the Nagaland Civil Service as an Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC). He was posted as EAC Mokokchung, from 1972 – 1973. He then cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and joined the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1973 (Nagaland cadre).

He was posted as Assistant Commissioner, Tuensang, from June 1974 till December 1975 on probation and as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Zunheboto, from January 1976 till July 1977.

He had also served as Deputy Secretary of Home Department from July 1977 till June 1978 and later became the Joint Secretary, independent charge of Industries & Commerce department, in July 1978 till December 1978. He was transferred as Deputy Commissioner, Zunheboto district, in January 1979 and served till July 1980.

The deceased is survived by his wife, two sons and one daughter.

