Kohima: Kohima-based PenThrill publication, on Tuesday, released its 60th book “Ukepenuopfü: An Angami folktale reimagined” authored by Assistant professor Theyiesinuo Keditsu, popularly known as mekhelamama.

The book was officially released by Alemtemshi Jamir, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Investment & Development of Nagaland (IDAN) at the conference room of Kohima College Kohima (KCK).

Sharing about the book, the author, Theyiesinuo Keditsu, said that the word “Ukepenuopfü” in the Tenyidie language means the one who gave birth to us. The folktale, she said, is not known among many of the Angami Nagas but is a tale that has transformed her life.

Speaking about the importance of children’s literature, Keditsu said that children should see society through books.

Proprietor of the Book Home, Yirmiyan Arthur, who addressed the gathering said that it is more difficult to write for children than for adults. While there is no limit to literature in the present generation, she said that children’s literature is the only literature that comes with a sense of added responsibility, as writers are required to feel the impressions of a child.

Release the book, Alemtemshi Jamir said that Keditsu’s book is written like a children’s book but much deeper meaning to it. He added that the book is “wonderfully written” and praised the unique writing of the author as prose that is written like poetry.

Theyiesinuo Keditsu is a feminist, poet, academic, folklorist, writer and educator. She has published two books of poetry, ‘Sopfünuo’ and ‘Wake’ and contributed to several anthologies & journals in her creative & academic capacities. She advocates for the revival of Indigenous Naga textiles and women’s narratives through her popular Instagram page @mekhalamama.

She has a PhD in Cultural Studies from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Her research focuses on contemporary Naga culture, indigenous knowledge, indigenous feminisms, folklore, and oral and written pieces of literature of Nagaland.

