Protest over MGNREGA affect traffic between Manipur, Nagaland

Imphal: Movement of vehicles between Nagaland and Manipur was affected on Monday as protesters blocked the Imphal-Dimapur Road, demanding the release of remunerations for MGNREGA workers, police said.
Over 300 trucks, transporting essential items, were stranded for hours due to the “economic blockade” by the members of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Implementing Agency Association, they said.
The all-important road was blocked near Mao Gate in Senapati district, throwing traffic out of gear.
Security forces later escorted the stranded vehicles to Imphal and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere on the route, police said.
