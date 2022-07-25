Kohima: The pathetic road conditions along NH-2 connecting Nagaland with Manipur have prompted the Southern Angami Youth Organization, the apex youth body of the Southern Angami Naga tribe, to take up voluntary repair work from Phesama village to Viswema village.

SAYO president Metekhrielie Mejura said that the youth body took up the task voluntarily with the hope to make it easier for the commuters, especially the students and the office goers, to ply along the stretch.

“We have been very concerned about the roads since NH-2 is a historic road–the second World War road. The commuters, especially students and office goers, get delayed to their destinations. So to ease the hardships that the people were facing, we took up the initiative,” Mejura said.

Along with the local youth, four trucks and four excavators were engaged to complete the repair work at strategic locations.

“There are criticisms about the bad roads but now it’s time to look beyond criticism and extend support to the assigned working company, contractors, and the NHIDCL,” he said.

The incessant rain throughout the monsoon season has only added to the deteriorating road. “The heavy rains led to more landslides and blocked culverts, only escalating more damages to the roads. So, we have taken up the works at strategic locations to surface the level of the roads and clear the drainages,” he added.

Besides being a link road to 13 Angami Naga villages, the road also connects to major districts in Nagaland and Manipur. Besides the famed Kisama heritage village, the route also leads to the famous Dzükou valley, which is an international tourist trekking destination.

“We are happy to help in whatever possible way we can. We also request the authority concerned to expedite the road construction work. We expect the best quality road and timely accomplishment of the work. Once the work begins in full swing, we are ever ready to provide our assistance,” Mejura said.

SDO (Civil) Jakhama Ruppfükuotuo said that the bad road condition is a concern for all. “We thank the SAYO for expressing their concerns and grievances through a constructive gesture like this. We look forward to their participation in ensuring that all works are carried out without any hindrances,” the officer said.

According to the magistrate, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohima and the Revenue Officer (RO) are doing everything to impress upon the NHIDCL and the fortune group (construction firm) to expedite the road construction works.

While he thanked SAYO for taking up the initiative in temporarily repairing the roads, he hoped that the permanent road construction by the firm will be completed on time.

“Till now, the progress is not satisfactory. From time to time, we are carrying out the inspection. Our headquarter office is also doing everything we can to see that the work is completed within the stipulated time,” he assured.

