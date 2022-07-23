Kohima: The Indian Engineers Federation (INDEF) North East Region (NER) mid-term and annual council meeting began on Friday at Hotel Japfü in Kohima, organised by the Federation of Nagaland State Engineering Service Associations (FONSESA).

President of INDEF (NEF) Pura Tupe, informed the gathering of engineers that the meeting is the 26th meeting of the body, the first being conducted in 2005 in Shillong, and is held on a rotational basis in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He said that the INDEF is the apex body of all engineering bodies in the country formed in 1983, and is a legal body under the Societies Act. Six regional organisations from across the country are affiliated with INDEF namely Eastern, North Eastern, Western, Southern, Northern, and Central.

Tupe said that the NER is one of the biggest regional organisations under INDEF. The region which shares international borders, he said, continues to be one of the most backward regions in the country.

In this regard, be appealed to the chief ministers of the states to make decisions and consider the memorandum that was submitted by INDEF to bring more development to the region.

He also encouraged the engineers to follow a healthy work culture, and maintain transparency of rotational transfers. He also raised a concern stating that so far, there is no legal backing for engineers.

INDEF secretary general Pulak Sharma informed that the body has been demanding for heading and manning of technical departments by technical personnel, removal of disparity in career values of engineers vis-a-vis administrative services, and Constitution of engineering commission.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He appealed to the Minister of Rural Development (RD) Metsubo Jamir, who attended the event as the special guest, to bring to the notice of the CM its charter of demands.

Gracing the occasion, Metsubo Jamir said that as every state has their own rules of business, he requested the respective organizations to separately make the state-wise presentations. As for the state of Nagaland, he assured Assured FONSESA of the government’s support.

He encouraged the engineers to address issues in the region, particularly about the developmental activities in the terrain. He also advised them to stay up to date with technology.

Most importantly, he encouraged the engineers not to be complacent in their duties and roles, especially while handling engineering projects that need timely completion.

As the NE region is poised to be a centre for the country, he hoped that the engineers would not fail the region in terms of development. He also challenged present-day engineers to work towards protecting the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The two-day event was attended by engineers from seven Northeastern states and Sikkim.

Also Read | Nagaland BJP celebrates victory of President-elect Droupadi Murmu

Trending Stories









