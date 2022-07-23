Nagaland reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland on Friday logged 20 new COVID-19 infections, six more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 35,675, a health official said.

This was the highest single-day spike after the state became coronavirus free on April 24, he said.

The death toll remained at 765, as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 12, followed by Kohima at seven and Mokokchung at one, he said.

Nagaland now has 92 active cases, while 33,319 people have recovered from the disease, including 11 in the last 24 hours.

Altogether 1,499 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

The state has conducted 4,76,283 sample tests for COVID-19 so far.

Altogether 18,94,228 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till Thursday, the official added.

