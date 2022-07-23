Kohima: The Bharatiya Janata Party Nagaland state unit on Friday celebrated the victory of President-elect Droupadi Murmu at Mhachaki in Kohima. Addressing the party workers, state BJP president and Minister for Higher education and tribal affairs, Temjen Imma Along said that it is a red letter day and a proud moment for the country’s tribals.

Along said, “Out of 133 crore population, only about 12 crore population are tribals, making it one of the smallest communities. To have a tribal woman as the 15th President of the world’s largest democracy is indeed a proud moment for all of us.”

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe on Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Along said that the day will be remembered as a day when a powerful lady was summoned by the ED and the party marched on the streets to protest against it, and also as a day where a mother of a minority group was elected to be the constitutional head of the country.

What could be more befitting than seeing a tribal woman representing women empowerment as India celebrates 75 years of independence, the BJP president said.

He urged the party workers to tell fellow nagas about the visionary goals of the party and the right steps that the party is taking towards inclusive governance.

V Kashiho Sangtam, Minister for Soil & Water Conservation, Geology & Mining and Chairman, NSMDC, said the election of a tribal leader to the office of the Indian President is a good opportunity for tribal states like Nagaland.

Like Murmu, who had a humble beginning, he encouraged Nagas to also build their foundation properly and do away with the desire of jumping to higher levels.

Sangtam acknowledged political parties and all elected members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly for making Nagaland one among three states with 100% voting.

Further, he urged the party workers to spread the message that the party is secular and does not stand for one religion alone.

The celebration was chaired by Kohima district BJP general secretary Pelenguto Peseyie, while State secretary Therali Ezung said the blessings.

State spokesperson Ngampa Konyak briefly delivered a welcome address and State Mahila Morcha vice president Tsachola Rothrong highlighted a brief biography of Murmu.

