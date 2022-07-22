Kohima: Employees from 31 government departments and agencies are competing in the second edition of the Inter-department Badminton tournament Kohima 2022, which began on Friday evening at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly multipurpose hall in Kohima. The two-day tournament is organised by the Inter-department Badminton Club (IDBC).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohima and IDBC President and convenor, Shanavas C, informed that a total of 31 departments comprising 98 teams are competing in the tournament.

While the state capital Kohima has many stadiums, there has been no inter-department badminton tourney for which the first edition was conducted last year with 78 teams from 37 departments.

The idea behind it, he said, is to facilitate interactions and talks among government departments and agencies through the sport with the main aim to build friendship and camaraderie.

More than winning and losing, he said that it is the encouragement and participation of the employees that matters. However, to make the Inter-department badminton tourney to be a sustainable model, he suggested that from the next edition, departments can take ownership to host the tournament on a rotational basis.

Gracing the event as the special guest, Minister of higher education and tribal affairs, Temjen Imna Along said that a tournament is a great-one place for the government employees to assimilate sportsmanship through badminton.

He challenged the participants to also plan and work out ways how to help people. Beyond the tournament, Along suggested that the employees unite and form the best team to help people in all areas.

Further, he urged them to promote youngsters and facilitate sportspersons in the state. In this regard, he said that there is a need to produce champions in sports and push the state to be at the forefront of sports.

The four categories of games that are being played include –Men’s Doubles (Two teams from each department), Women’s Doubles (One team from each department), Mixed Doubles (One team from each department), and 50+, legislators and retirees.

