Nagaland: Study centre for civil service aspirants opens in Kohima

Kohima: Aspirers Study Centre, a private facility equipped with a library, high-speed internet, and other features specifically designed for civil service aspirants, opened on Wednesday at the Pusa Complex in Kohima.

The study centre was inaugurated by Viku Achumi, who secured UPSC All India Ranking (AIR) 367.

The centre is a satellite of Pioneer Institute and is founded by Principal Accountant General A Pitoho Chophy (IA&AS).

Chophy hoped that the study centre would be a place where aspirants can focus on their goals without having to worry about any other thing.

The managing director of Pioneer Institute said the study centre was re-inaugurated with better facilities and to cater to the need of the aspirants with modern technology and study environment to keep the hope and dream of aspirants alive,

Addressing the gathering as the special guest, Achumi lauded the initiative and the opportunity that it is being provided to aspirants.

Highlighting the lack of accessibility in the past decades, he said the times have now changed and aspirants no longer need to move outside the state for preparations. They can instead avail of the facilities within the state and crack the reputed exams.

Through his experience, Achumi said that utilising a study centre or a library has major advantages for aspirants who are serious about preparing for the civil service examination.

Study centres, he said, also create an environment for competition and provide motivation, besides giving a sense of positive reinforcement to aspirants.

He, therefore, has advised the aspirants to make the best use of the study centre and its facilities towards achieving their goals.

