Nagaland reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima: Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 35,641 on Wednesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 10, followed by one each in Longleng, Mokokchung and Mon, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The state now has 80 active cases, while 33,299 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 764, while 1,498 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said.

Altogether 4,76,022 samples have been tested in the state so far.

Also read | Novel COVID vaccine offers better protection vs Omicron variants

Trending Stories









