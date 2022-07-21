Kohima: On Thursday, fire broke out at a police staff quarter above the North Police Station in Kohima at around 10:20 AM. Timely action by residents and neighbours averted a major mishap.

Residents said a window blowout from the ground floor of an old and cluttered staff quarter housing seven families of the Nagaland police sent alarm bells in the neighbourhood as locals rushed to the scene to douse the fire.

The fire was suspected to have been sparked by old electrical wires that needed rewiring. The fire started in the house of a lady police personnel who lived with her younger brother. The incident took place when the duo was away from home.

The 24-year-old brother of the lady police, who rushed back home from college on receiving the news, said that out of three rooms where the siblings lived, one room was completely destroyed by fire, including his academic documents.

He recalled turning off all lights before leaving for his classes. The 5th semester student, while in shock, was assisted by his classmates and neighbors in clearing the debris.

Wife of a policeman who lived next door said that the neighbours and police personnel rushed to the spot on receiving the information and doused the fire with their water supply reserves and got it under control before the fire brigade could reach the spot.

She said that the prompt action of the locals at the right time averted the major mishap as it would have been a major problem for the brigade to reach the housing area as it is located in a congested space.

She informed that some first responders also suffered minor injuries while firefighting.

