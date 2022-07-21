Nagaland: Kohima district nominates 7-member sports council body

Kohima: The Kohima district administration on Thursday nominated 5 members from various sports bodies in the district to be part of the 7-member Kohima District Sports Council (KDSC).

Headed by deputy commissioner Shanavas C as the chairman, the other members include the District Sports Officer (DSO) as member Secretary, presidents of Angami Sports Association (ASA), Kohima District Football Association (KDFA), representatives from Kohima District Badminton Association (KDBA), Sepaktakraw, and Athletics bodies of the district.

During a consultative meeting with the sports bodies at DC’s office in Kohima, Shanavas informed that the list of nominated members will be forwarded to the District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) in August for approval.

He told the gathering that the sports council will act as the uniting body for all sports associations in the district. The meeting on Thursday is reportedly the first meeting for the constitution of the district’s sports council.

Shanavas urged the sporting bodies to conduct players registration and begin preparations for the Nagaland Olympics and Paralympic Games 2022 to be held next month.

He hoped that players from the state capital will have a good number of participants in the forthcoming state Olympics.

The meeting was attended by representatives from sports body disciplines including football, badminton, athletics, sepaktakraw, basketball, tennis, and cricket, among others.

Interacting with the chairman of the Kohima District Sports Council, the representatives raised concerns relating to their respective disciplines.

The district’s basketball association raised its concerns over dismantling of the only existing state-owned court at Khuochiezie (Kohima local ground), rendering the players helpless and without a place to practice.

To this, the DC suggested that a private basketball court be identified, following which the council can seek approval for utilisation till the time the developmental works at the local ground is completed.

The Angami Sports Association also recommended for coordination with the other sports bodies, particularly the athletics body, to nominate players who holds winning records during its recently held meet.

The meeting was chaired by the deputy commissioner and was also attended by the ADC, SDO(C), and DSO.

