Kohima: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings against the 30 army personnel who were booked by the Nagaland Police in connection with the December killings in Nagaland’s Mon district where 13 civilians were gunned down by security forces at Oting.

According to Bar and Bench, the Court was hearing two pleas, one of which was filed by Anjali Gupta, wife of Major Ankush Gupta, who was one of the army officers booked by the state Police.

The petitioner sought quashing of the concerned first information report (FIR), the findings and recommendations of the State government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), and all other ancillary proceedings arising out of the incident including the complaint filed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and V Ramasubramanian also recorded that the death of a paratrooper during the incident had not been investigated yet.

A chargesheet has been filed pending sanction for prosecution against the 30 accused.

Following the incident, the state government formed the SIT to probe the December 4 incident.

The petitioner submitted that officials were only “performing their bonafide duties as directed by the Union of India, but the SIT so constituted to conduct a free and impartial investigation into the said incident has acted in a completely arbitrary, unilateral and illegal manner, by picking and choosing the evidence available before it to appease the public outcry and to assuage the concerns of the chose few.”

The plea reportedly accused the SIT and state functionaries of having turned a blind eye to the safety of the accused and their family members by revealing their personal information and intelligence received by the accused were not taken cognisance of.

The petition was filed through advocate Astha Sharma.

