Kohima: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) which has no single Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), prepares it’s comeback, eyeing all 60 seats ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

“Why should we give uncontested to the ruling party? We will fight all 60 seats. We cannot give even one constituency uncontested,” K Therie, NPCC President told reporters on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Following a meeting of the party, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Nagaland incharge, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, announced that the process for the election of office bearers has been completed and Therie has once again been unanimously requested to continue as president.

In this regard, a pending approval letter has been sent to New Delhi for final approval.

While thanking the electoral college, Therie expressed that the people of Nagaland is now prepared for change although it may not have percolated down to the village level yet.

He said the party intended to intensify education to the village level so that the people could vote on the issues that were confronting the people, on issues that would relieve them and salvage Nagaland.

“As citizens and subjects of Nagaland, we have been deprived of our rights, people’s aspirations have been ignored by the government who has been representing us for along time now,” Therie said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Tinsukia municipality boss leads from the front, goes picking garbage

Trending Stories









