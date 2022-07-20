Kohima: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Tuesday accused chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led government of stalling the finalisation of the Naga peace accord to suit its own narrative.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Nagaland incharge Dr. Ajoy Kumar said the people of Nagaland had been tortured and troubled for so many decades because of the non-finalisation of the Naga accord, terming the state chief minister of being the roadblock towards a final agreement.

The only person preventing the accord from happening, he said, was the Nagaland Chief Minister and a few of his ministers who hijacked the implementation, finalisation and execution of a Naga accord, keeping the state in perpetual trouble, disarray and uncertainty.

He claimed that Rio had been a stumbling block and that had been leading to a lot of avoidable misery to the people Nagaland.

Kumar praised NPCC president K Therie for being the only voice of the opposition in the State who has been repeatedly raising the issue of the Naga people, done by no other person or party.

Meanwhile, Therie said that the parliamentary committee on Naga political issue, in its July 16 resolution, has conceded to two official agreements that had been made between the government of India and the negotiating teams.

Therie expressed that it was time for a new chapter and the Centre should be bound to deliver.

He said if BJP had any political will and if they were faithful to their own commitment they should implement the political solution and settle the issue at the earliest without any further delay.

Reacting to Rio who claimed to be unaware of the competencies signed in the Framework Agreement, Therie questioned what the CM has been doing over the years.

Urging the people to rise together and demand for early implementation of the Agreed Position and the Framework Agreement, Therie said that it would be the NPCC’s first task.

The second, he said, would be for a change in the State government which could be achieved only with the help of the communities and the people and not by the party alone.

In this regard, he appealed to all the people to work together for a change in Nagaland.

Also read | Nagaland BJP chief says party firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP

