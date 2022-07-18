Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and other legislators cast their votes at the Nagaland Assembly Secretariat in Kohima for the election for the 15th President of India.
“Cast my vote for the #PresidentialElections2022 at the Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat,” CM Rio tweeted.
As per the Election Commission’s directions, all Members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) cast votes on a pink ballot.
The value of each MLA’s vote in Nagaland is 9. The vote value of the 60 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Nagaland is 540.
No law and order situation has been reported till the filing of this report.
President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term ends on July 24 and the results of the Presidential election 2022 will be declared on July 21.
Earlier on July 6, Rio took to Twitter saying”I’m confident that Smt. @draupadimurmupr will make an exemplary President & uphold the Constitution of India with high dignity, bringing respect & honour to India. May she win with a thumping majority & contribute towards nation building process with her inspirational leadership”.
This was when the NDA’s presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu visited the state ahead of the polls.
