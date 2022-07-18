Nagaland will do everything to see success on Naga issue: CM Rio

Kohima: Just days after the Nagaland government urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to invite NSCN-IM for talks, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said that his government will do everything possible to see that a solution to the vexed Naga political issue is arrived at.

Interacting with journalists, Rio said that besides resolutions, the core committee made many attempts to mediate between the NSCN-IM and the Government of India by meeting the leaders.

“We’ll do everything possible to see that success comes, and I’ve been telling others also in our resolution point no 3 the parliamentary committee requests the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies agreed in the Framework Agreement on 3rd August 2015,” he said.

As reported earlier, the state government’s parliamentary committee on Naga political issue appealed to the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies as reflected in the Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015 signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM to arrive at a mutually acceptable definition of competencies to resolve the contentious issue at the earliest and to bring about a final solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

“It is signed by them and it is that word competencies inserted in the Framework Agreement. We do not know that secret, it is with them, that was why we requested the honourable PM and HM to call and discuss and sort it out, that is the gist,” the CM said.

Leader of the Naga People’s Front Legislature Party (NPFLP), Kuzholuzo Nienu, said that the NSCN-IM, NNPGs and Dr SC Jamir had also made calls congratulating the Parliamentary Committee for the resolutions it adopted.

“Now this will be a final push, and the dynamics will be different now. Delhi will have to take it seriously. The 60 legislators and two members of parliament (MP) are very serious,” he said.

Nienu also said that two agreements cannot be made, and so the NNPGs ‘Agreed position’ and the NSCN-IM’s ‘competencies’ will be clubbed.

He said that a comprehensive study of both the agreements will be made and a common draft will be presented in the public domain for public acceptance after which only a final agreement will be inked.

When asked if a solution could be inked before Indian Independence Day, Nienu said that such a situation is uncertain.

