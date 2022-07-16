Kohima: The Nagaland government, led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Saturday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to invite the NSCN-IM to bring about a solution to the vexed Naga political issue as talks have concluded.

“Talks have concluded. On that basis, we are requesting the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to invite the NSCN I-M leadership for the conclusion of the talks,” said Neiba Kronu, minister of Planning and coordination, Land revenue and parliamentary affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As for the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), he said that an agreement can be arrived at “anytime” as the NNPGs have already agreed without any issue.

This was decided during a meeting of the state government’s Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political issues at the State Banquet Hall on Saturday.

The committee welcomed the positive initiatives being taken by the Government of India and the Working Committees of the NNPGS concerning the ongoing peace dialogue. It appreciated the efforts made by the Naga political groups in taking the talks forward.

The committee, in its resolution, appealed to all sections making statements and observations made by various organisations and individuals calling for unity and early solution, to refrain from making statements that may create misunderstanding and disunity, saying that it may stand in the common and collective endeavour of the Nagas to achieve genuine and lasting peace.

“The Parliamentary Committee appeals to the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies as reflected in the Framework Agreement of 3rd August 2015 signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM to arrive at a mutually acceptable definition of competencies to resolve this contentious issue at the earliest and to bring about a final solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive,” a section of the resolution said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In this regard, it had urged the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to invite the NSCN (IM) leaders for an early conclusion, as talks have concluded in 2019.

It also said that although the Parliamentary Committee is not a party to the Naga political negotiations, it is playing the role of facilitator, representing and reflecting the voice of the people and so its role will continue to be pursued seriously.

“We stand by the commitments of the constituent political parties as reflected in their respective manifestoes to pave the way in the event of a political solution being arrived at,” the committee said.

The four-point resolution was signed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, UDA Chairman TR Zeliang, Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton, and Leader of NPF legislature party Kuzholuzo Nienu.

Also read: Eviction drive at Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









